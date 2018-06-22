Paddy Lowe excited about Formula 1’s return to France

Williams Martini Racing chief technical officer Paddy Lowe is looking forward to Formula 1’s return to France this weekend. With France hosting a race for the first time in a decade, Lowe expressed his excitement about returning to a country with “a great history of racing”.

He said “It will be fantastic to make our first return to the country since the last race was held in 2008 in Magny-Cours.”

Paul Ricard will host the French GP for the first time since 1990, a circuit Lowe is familiar with and also has several memories of.

“One that stands out personally was when Williams first tested traction control here with the FW14B during the winter of 1991. Damon Hill was behind the wheel and he thought it was holding him back, but he was actually a second a lap faster!”

Williams are tenth in the constructor’s standings ahead of this weekend’s race, having accumulated four points from this season’s seven races so far.