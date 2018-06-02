Pirelli Could Leave If F1 Fails To Stay As A Technological Challenge

Pirelli believes Formula One must continue being a technological challenge if the tyre manufacture is to continue on in the sport.

The Italian tyre manufacture’s current contract ends at the end of next season and have been the sole supplier of tyres in Formula One since taking over from Bridgestone in 2011.

Discussions have taken place over recent months about the future of the sport with Liberty now in charge and Pirelli’s CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera has said that for his company to continue supplying tyres, the sport must remain a technological challenge.

“If the challenge continues to be technological, giving the teams and drivers what they want, then we are here to do it.

“But if it becomes a commercial event, we will withdraw.

“So if the path remains we are there, if it doesn’t we will not be.

“The important thing is that the drivers are more and more at the centre.

“I believe the tyres work when the drivers are happy, and the public is happy when the drivers are able to have a challenge.”

Tyres were a major talking point during the Monaco Grand Prix as many drivers complained that they couldn’t push due to graining.

This issue resulted in Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both claiming the race was one of the most boring ever.

Tronchetti Provers feels that bar Monaco, Pirelli have done a good job in 2018 in aiding the spectacle.

“The competition this year is generally more lively and that is good news.

“But is it clear that with the increase in the performance of the cars, both with aerodynamics and the tyres, overtaking at narrow circuits has become practically impossible.”

The Canadian Grand Prix is next on the calendar and is expected to see the first lot of engine upgrades and Tronchetti Provera believes that we should wait and see if any new scenarios arise from this.

“We’ll see in Canada if different scenarios are created with the second generation of the engines.”