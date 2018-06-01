Pirro Horror Crash Overshadows Mugello Practice

A spectacular crash for Ducati’s Michele Pirro overshadowed the opening day of free practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. The Italian lost control at over 300km/h and received immediate trackside treatment before, miraculously, being declared conscious with little more than a concussion and a dislocated shoulder.

The dramatic incident occurred midway through FP2 with Pirro losing control at top speed over the crest approaching San Donato. The front end of the no.51 Ducati began to shake under braking before the front brakes finally gripped, triggering a violent highside which catapulted Pirro through the air before eventually coming to rest in the gravel trap, the initial landing on the tarmac knocking him out.

The session was immediately red flagged with Pirro treated at the scene but the good news soon filtered through that the 31-year-old was conscious and clear of any serious injuries, although his participation in the rest of the weekend is surely over. A turbulent session for Ducati continued as soon as the session resumed with Andrea Dovizioso’s GP18 suffering a blown engine at the same point on the circuit, moments after setting a new all-time MotoGP top speed of 356.4km/h.

As a result, Dovizioso will head into tomorrow’s final practice session outside the top ten with Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone leading the way after topping both Friday sessions. Maverick Vinales was second for Yamaha ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez with Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow completing the top six.

Home favourite Valentino Rossi was seventh fastest ahead of the impressive Franco Morbidelli, who used the slipstream of Marquez’s Honda to go eighth, while Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo rounded out the top ten.

2018 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Free Practice)