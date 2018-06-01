MotoGP

Pirro Horror Crash Overshadows Mugello Practice

Michele Pirro - Photo Credit: Ducati

A spectacular crash for Ducati’s Michele Pirro overshadowed the opening day of free practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. The Italian lost control at over 300km/h and received immediate trackside treatment before, miraculously, being declared conscious with little more than a concussion and a dislocated shoulder.

The dramatic incident occurred midway through FP2 with Pirro losing control at top speed over the crest approaching San Donato. The front end of the no.51 Ducati began to shake under braking before the front brakes finally gripped, triggering a violent highside which catapulted Pirro through the air before eventually coming to rest in the gravel trap, the initial landing on the tarmac knocking him out.

The session was immediately red flagged with Pirro treated at the scene but the good news soon filtered through that the 31-year-old was conscious and clear of any serious injuries, although his participation in the rest of the weekend is surely over. A turbulent session for Ducati continued as soon as the session resumed with Andrea Dovizioso’s GP18 suffering a blown engine at the same point on the circuit, moments after setting a new all-time MotoGP top speed of 356.4km/h.

As a result, Dovizioso will head into tomorrow’s final practice session outside the top ten with Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone leading the way after topping both Friday sessions. Maverick Vinales was second for Yamaha ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez with Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow completing the top six.

Home favourite Valentino Rossi was seventh fastest ahead of the impressive Franco Morbidelli, who used the slipstream of Marquez’s Honda to go eighth, while Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo rounded out the top ten.

 

2018 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Free Practice)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:46.735FP2
225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:47.122FP2
393. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.218FP2
45. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:47.365FP2
543. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:47.403FP2
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:47.433FP2
746. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:47.445FP2
821. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:47.497FP2
99. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:47.569FP2
1099. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:47.691FP2
1151. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Team1:47.803FP1
1230. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:47.901FP2
134. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:47.902FP2
1426. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.924FP2
1555. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:47.946FP2
1642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:47.996FP2
1741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.113FP2
1853. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:48.221FP2
1944. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:48.269FP2
2045. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.458FP2
2119. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:48.524FP2
2217. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:48.573FP1
2338. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:49.044FP2
2412. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:49.082FP2
2510. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:49.757FP2

