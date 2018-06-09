Ricciardo Optimstic About Red Bull Chances Despite Tricky Day

Daniel Ricciardo admits that his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team did not have the “smoothest” day after a problem cut short his running on Friday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The winner two weeks ago in Monaco finished third in both sessions despite his problems and believes it shouldn’t cause any further problems this weekend.

“We didn’t have the smoothest day and we had what looks like an electrical problem with the engine.

“We had some problems this morning which they tried to fix during lunch, but it didn’t improve so we had to try and fix them this afternoon.

“The problem doesn’t look related to the issue in Monaco or anything that could cause a penalty.

“We have the upgraded engine this weekend and I think there are still a few things to be configured on that front.”

Despite the issues Ricciardo feels he has got an idea about how to set up his car for the rest of the weekend.

“We managed to get a few laps in at the end of FP2 and I did enough to feel what the car was like.

“We learned a bit and I know the direction I want to go set-up wise.

“A bit frustrating to not get too many laps in but hopefully tomorrow will be issue-free and we will make more progress.”

Ricciardo’s team-mate Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in both sessions but the Australian is worried about the potential pace of the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport.

“In my opinion Mercedes look really strong, the time they did on the ultrasoft was quick and on the hypersoft I think they would have been doing 1m11s.

“It’s positive that Max’s pace is good, so hopefully we can have a better day tomorrow.”