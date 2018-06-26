Sauber’s Frédéric Vasseur: “It is important for us to keep pushing”

Frédéric Vasseur felt it was a positive weekend for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team as they claimed their fifth top ten finish in the opening eight races of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday, but he knows it is important for the Hinwil-based team to keep pushing in 2018

Charles Leclerc starred again all weekend, with the Monegasque racer putting his C37-Ferrari into the top ten shootout for the very first time in his career, and although compromised by his practice crash on Friday, Marcus Ericsson made his first Q2 appearance as well.

Leclerc managed to take his third tenth place finish of the year on Sunday while Ericsson claimed thirteenth, and team principal Vasseur felt the steps made in France bodes well for the team going forward, and they can go into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix with confidence.

“It has been a positive weekend for us,” said Vasseur. “We had good pace in qualifying, and increased our pace step by step.

“Today, both of our drivers fought in the midfield during the race, and we are making good progress as a team. It is important for us to keep pushing and stay in the fight with our direct competition in the races ahead.

“We feel confident for the next Grand Prix in Austria.”

Sauber currently sit ninth in the Constructors’ Championship after the first eight rounds with thirteen points, while Leclerc and Ericsson sit fourteenth and seventeenth respectively in the Drivers’ Championship heading to this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring.