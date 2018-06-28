Sergey Sirotkin: “The circuit suits some bits of our car better”

Sergey Sirotkin believes the Red Bull Ring should suit the characteristics of the FW41 more than recent races have done, with the Russian hopeful of a good weekend at the Austrian venue.

Williams Martini Racing has struggled for performance all season long, with Lance Stroll’s eighth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the only time either driver has broken into the top ten, with Sirotkin still searching for his first point of his Formula 1 career after joining the team at the beginning of the campaign as Felipe Massa’s replacement.

Sirotkin trailed home in fifteenth last weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, but he is looking forward to getting out on track at the Red Bull Ring, with the Russian admitting he enjoys the layout of the track despite it having very few corners.

“I like a lot of the Austria track,” said Sirotkin. “It’s not a long lap and it doesn’t have many corners, but I like the layout. I’m looking forward to it.

“The circuit suits some bits of our car better so overall, I can expect a good weekend there. It’s going to be important to keep it up before the summer break.”

Team-mate Stroll is equally looking forward to the race weekend and has fond memories of the Red Bull Ring, having taken a couple of victories there during his 2016 FIA European Formula 3 Championship winning campaign.

“This is just a great track,” said Stroll. “I love it and everything about it – the scenery, the elevation, the whole thing is just fantastic. It is such a beautiful place and such a beautiful circuit, and definitely one of my favourites.

“When I got there last year it was very familiar as it was the first track we went to where I had already raced in Formula 3, and on top of that had a couple of wins.”