Timmy Hansen ready to bounce back after disappointing World RX of Great Britain weekend

Team Peugeot Total driver Timmy Hansen showed plenty of pace throughout the Silverstone weekend of the FIA World Rallycross Championship but lost out after a puncture took him out of contention in the semi-finals.

Hansen was quick out of the box on Saturday as he took another heat win in Q2, making him the only driver to have won a heat at every round of the 2018 FIA World RX season so far.

After progressing in to the semi-finals the popular Swede was hit with a puncture, dropping him down the order and out of the battle for the final. Despite missing out on the finals, Hansen remained in an upbeat mood.

“I prefer to look at the positives from this weekend rather than dwell on the negative from today: we were really fast from start to finish and I know that we had the potential to win.

“I think we have more or less everything in place now apart from a bit of luck! In the semi-final the wheel just came down on its own, so nothing we could do. But I still enjoyed the weekend and the highlight for me was my win in qualifying, which shows exactly what we are capable of.

Hansen is already looking to the next round as the championship heads to Norway for the annual round in Hell, “Whenever you have a bad result as a driver it’s normal to feel depressed for a little bit, but it’s not going to last for very long. I know we have a great car and I’m going to come back fighting hard on the next round in Norway.”