Westbourne Motorsport confirm a third Clio Cup entry for Ben Colburn

Ben Colburn is to make his Renault UK Clio Cup début for Westbourne Motorsport alongside brother James Colburn and championship leader James Dorlin in the final three races of the 2018 season.

A front runner in the Michelin Clio Series and historic saloon car racing, Ben is to take the grid for the first time at Rockingham and remain with the team from that weekend onwards.

Commenting on this news. The eighteen year old said, “Joining the Westbourne team when it is right at the top of its game in the Clio Cup with all its profile is a great opportunity for me – I’ll obviously do everything I can to help its results while taking in as much as possible for a full season in 2019.”

Team Principal Richard Colburn also commented, “It’s obviously a proud moment for us to have both James and Ben competing together as brothers in the Clio Cup but, more importantly, this is going to be very important for Ben’s progress as a racing driver.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while but obviously not until the time was right for both Ben and also us as a team. In the meantime we will be concentrating on the championship’s forthcoming rounds.”