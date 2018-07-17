Alonso sets sights on improving qualifying pace at German Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso will be looking to extend his points-scoring results in the upcoming German Grand Prix this weekend after two eighth-place finishes in Austria and Great Britain.

The Spaniard has seven points finishes so far this year, placing him eighth in the championship battle, just two points from Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Nico Hülkenberg, who tops the ‘best of the rest’ drivers outside of the top three teams.

Alonso has raced at the Hockenheimring ten times, including on the old layout in 2001 with the Minardi team, “I enjoy racing at Hockenheim and have won there three times so it’s great to be back after a break last year.

“The track is viewed as one of the classics, it’s fun to drive and there are a couple of overtaking opportunities – and an extra DRS zone this year – so hopefully we can fight with the cars around us.”

Alonso and the McLaren F1 Team continue to push forward as they distance themselves from the failed Honda deal, a change in management structure before the British Grand Prix has also brought some hope of stopping the free fall, as the team identify the best way forward.

“We know we need to work on our qualifying performances to give ourselves the best chance on Sunday, but we’ve also seen that during the race we can push forward and secure points, so the aim is to achieve the same in Germany next weekend.

“The next couple of races before the summer break are on very different tracks. We need to work hard, and do as much as possible to adapt our set-up for each of them to maximise our chances. We know this weekend won’t be an easy track for us but we’ll give it our best as always.”