Ceccon in, Morbidelli out at Team Mulsanne

Earlier this week, Team Mulsanne announced the news that Gianni Morbidelli had decided to split from them and their campaign in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR). The veteran Italian racer had been partnering Fabrizio Giovanardi behind the wheel of a pair of Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCRs, however the team has struggled to get the car performing well all season. In fact, they remain the only team on the grid yet to score a single championship point.

Morbidelli’s best result with the Alfa was a thirteenth place finish at Zandvoort, though the Italian has been accustomed to far greater success in years gone by. His struggles at the previous round at Vila Real, where his car wasn’t ready to take part in any of the three races, seem to have been the final straw.

With the championship heading to the Slovakiaring this weekend, a replacement for Morbidelli needed to be found quickly. Despite this, Team Mulsanne have managed to secure the services of a highly promising talent in the shape of Kevin Ceccon.

The 24 year-old Italian will inject some youth into what had originally been a very experienced driver line-up for the team. That said, Ceccon already has plenty of pedigree as a racing driver. In 2011 he was crowned Auto GP champion, and also became the youngest ever GP2 driver as a 17 year-old. Since then he has been a race winner in GP3 and even appeared at a Formula One young driver test with Toro Rosso.

It will, however, be Ceccon’s first experience of a front-wheel drive touring car. Despite that, operations manager Michaela Cerruti believes that Team Mulsanne have got the right driver: “We have been through some very busy weeks and to be back on track will almost be a relief.”

“We are ready to welcome in our family a new member Kevin Ceccon, a very promising young driver on the international scene, who has already proven his talent and professionalism in single-seater formula. To make his touring car debut immediately in the WTCR is a real challenge for him, but we believe in his potential.”

Ceccon is also ecstatic with the opportunity that has arisen, after some difficult times recently: “I want to thank Romeo Ferraris and Team Mulsanne for this call. I wasn’t expecting this chance as my 2018 on the sportive side was a very poor year so far. Being part of the FIA WTCR is a dream come true, I used to watch all the races on Eurosport and I’ve also commented once, but now I can’t believe I’ll be on track with them in Slovakia! It will be a hard challenge but I’m motivated to give 110 per cent of my potential to drive the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris.”