Esteban Ocon – New Parts Helping Force India At Silverstone

Esteban Ocon felt it was “quite a good day” as he finished in the top ten in both sessions on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

The Frenchman was ninth fastest and only three thousandths of a second slower than Sahara Force India F1 Team-mate Sergio Pérez.

The afternoon session saw Ocon gain the upper-hand on his team-mate as he finished eighth fastest with Pérez less than a tenth of a second behind.

“It was quite a good day, ending up in the top ten in both the sessions.”

Force India are one of a number of teams who have brought upgrades to Silverstone this weekend and Ocon believes the new parts have done their job.

“We’ve done most of our homework for tomorrow and the new aero parts certainly helped us.”

Ocon had his joint best result this season last weekend at the Red Bull Ring and is feeling good that the team can get something similar this weekend.

“The car is feeling good and I’m confident we can be strong tomorrow and Sunday.”

The midfield seems to be very tight again this weekend and Ocon knows he is in for a tough night to find the small margins required to be best of the rest this weekend.

“We just need to keep working hard tonight on the small details to find those last few tenths.”