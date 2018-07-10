Günther Delighted and Thankful after Maiden Victory at Silverstone

Maximilian Günther had a breakthrough weekend at Silverstone that ended with the young German claiming his maiden FIA Formula 2 championship victory in the Sprint race.

After finishing eighth in Saturday’s Feature race, this gave the BWT Arden driver pole position on Sunday morning, and he impressively controlled the pace throughout, although the final few laps saw George Russell close to within half a second of the German.

One of Günther’s weaknesses during his rookie campaign has been tyre management, with the German often falling back through the field, but there was none of that this weekend, and he was delighted to give his team a win at their home circuit.

​”My first victory in Formula 2!” said Günther. “It’s an indescribable feeling, I’m just happy! I would like to congratulate my BWT Arden team on their home victory and thank them for making this success possible!

“I had a good race and got pressure from behind at the beginning. But I was able to pull away, manage the tyres and thus bring the win to the finish. I am very proud of this success and extremely relieved that the hard work has finally paid off after the difficult weekends before.”

Günther took time to thank his family and supporters for the opportunities they’ve given him so far during his career, and he hopes the Silverstone win is a catalyst for more success across the remainder of the season.

“I would also like to thank my family and my supporters, because without them this would not be possible and I would not be where I am now!” said Günther. “I hope that we will be successful in the next races too and that we can celebrate even more victories.”