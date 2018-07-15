MotoGP

Last Gasp Marquez Takes Sachsenring Pole

Marc Marquez - Sachsenring - Pole Position
Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez kept up his undefeated MotoGP qualifying record at the Sachsenring intact after snatching pole position in the dying seconds on Saturday. The reigning champion was forced to produce the fastest ever two-wheeled lap of the Sachsenring to deny Danilo Petrucci in a thrilling conclusion to Q2 in Germany.

Earlier in the day, final practice had already produced a surprise with Andrea Dovizioso missing out on the top ten, forcing him to navigate his way through Q1. Despite close competition from Aleix Espargaro, the Italian advanced to the pole position shootout while another impressive run from LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami saw the rookie follow Andrea through.

The early stages of Q2 were every bit as close as predicted with Jorge Lorenzo taking provisional pole, only for Maverick Vinales to pip the no.99 Ducati by two thousandths of a second. Meanwhile, Marquez was opting for a three-run strategy around the shortest lap on the calendar but as the Honda man ventured out for the last of them, he still trailed Vinales.

With three minutes remaining, Lorenzo regained provisional pole with a 1:20.327 but with Petrucci locked onto his rear wheel, Jorge had unwittingly towed the Pramac rider to a faster lap than his own. Danilo’s 1:20.295 looked to have secured his maiden MotoGP pole position but a final flourish from Marquez saw him miss out by 0.025s.

Lorenzo rounded out the front row with Vinales joined on row two by Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi. Cal Crutchlow heads row three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Alvaro Bautista while Dani Pedrosa starts his final German GP from tenth spot.

 

2018 Pramac Motorrad Grand Prix von Deutschland: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:20.270Q2
29. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:20.295Q2
399. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:20.327Q2
425. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:20.441Q2
54. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:20.444Q2
646. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:20.532Q2
735. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:20.675Q2
829. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:20.682Q2
919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:20.700Q2
1026. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:20.831Q2
1142. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:20.847Q2
1230. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:20.938Q2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:20.972Q1
145. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:21.059Q1
1543. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:21.183Q1
1644. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:21.242Q1
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:21.287Q1
1855. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:21.460Q1
1953. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:21.546Q1
2045. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:21.749Q1
216. Stefan BradlHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:21.802Q1
2212. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:22.012Q1
2317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:22.159Q1
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:22.709Q1
2536. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory RacingNo TimeQ1

Related Posts

Mattia Pasini - Sachsenring - Pole Position
Jorge Martin - Sachsenring - Pole Position
Jorge Lorenzo - Sachsenring - FP2