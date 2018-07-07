Louis Delétraz: “Every time something happened it was against me”

Louis Delétraz was pleased with the outcome of the Feature race at Silverstone, even if for the Swiss driver it was often a tough afternoon in the British sunshine.

The Charouz Racing System driver started and finished fourth, but that was not the whole story as he first battled for the podium with team-mate Antonio Fuoco, before being embroiled in a four-car battle for fourth once the Italian had broken away.

“It was a good race, a bit tough,” said Delétraz to The Checkered Flag. “I tried to push a bit to put pressure on Antonio, but I think he was saving his tyres, and he backed me up into the cars behind.

“But if he’s first he’s right to do it. There was not as much degradation as expected, that’s why we lost [Alexander] Albon and [George] Russell.”

Delétraz felt circumstances were against him at times during the race, with problems at the restart following a Virtual Safety Car seeing the gap he had built up to the drivers behind him disappear, meaning the likes of Luca Ghiotto, Artem Markelov and Nyck de Vries were all in contention for the position.

“We had some problems under the VSC, the group behind me closed up and then they got DRS, put a lot of pressure on me,” said Delétraz. “And when [Sergio] Sette Câmara blew the engine, I lost a lot of time there and they all come back to me.

“Every time something happened it was against me, and in the end I still made a really nice move on Ghiotto on the last lap to take back my P4, it was a really hard stint, not optimal but twelve points in the bag.”

Delétraz believed the defensive moves Ghiotto pulled off were too extreme, but it did not matter in the end as he found his way passed on the final lap to retake that fourth place.

“I think his defence was a bit too harsh,” said Delétraz. “You cannot move as you wish on the track, he did many moves, right, left, right, left, all over. In the end, I got through, it was a bit dangerous but I won the battle.

“I was satisfied with the move, it was really a great one. I’m not sure they showed it on TV but it was a really good one.”