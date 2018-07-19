Mallya Feels Force India Have Momentum Heading Into Germany

Sahara Force India F1 Team team principal Vijay Mallya feels his team are due a ‘change in fortunes’ as Formula 1 arrives in Germany.

The German Grand Prix returns after a year absence and Force India head into this weekend having scored points with both Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez in the last two races in Austria and Great Britain, a trend Mallya hopes the team continues at the Hockenheimring.

“It’s been satisfying to get both cars in the points for the last two races,” said Mallya. “It’s what we need to do for our fight in the constructors’ championship.”

This weekend marks the halfway point in the 2018 season and Mallya feels there is more to come from the team in the second half of the season.

“Germany marks the half way point in the season and it feels as though we have some momentum now,” he said. “The updates we introduced in Silverstone helped and there’s more performance to be unlocked.”

Force India currently sit in sixth place in the constructors’ championship, twenty-one points off the fourth placed Renault Sport Formula One Team but Mallya believes the team have been unlucky in the first ten races and have the potential to score points in every race till the end of the season.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky in the first half of the season, especially getting caught up in first lap incidents, so I think we are due a change in fortune,” said Mallya.

“Scoring points in all of the remaining races is a realistic target, but I expect the midfield fight to get even closer in the races to come.”