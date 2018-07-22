Marcus Ericsson: “We Have A Good Grid Position”

Marcus Ericsson admitted it was a “mixed qualifying” as he qualified thirteenth for the German Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver had finished second in a wet third practice and went into qualifying with a bit of a confidence.

Ericsson admitted that while they hit their main target, he was disappointed to not reach Q3 and blamed it partly down to his spin which sent him into the gravel midway through the second session.

“It was a mixed qualifying for me today.” Conceded Ericsson. “The first target was to reach Q2.

“After that, the potential to improve was still there, but it got a bit messy with my spin.

“I was able to rejoin and complete another lap but it was not the cleanest one in the end, which is a bit of a shame.”

The Swedish driver was naturally disappointed not to reach Q3 but is looking at the advantage of starting in thirteenth as he gets to choose what tyres he starts on and is hoping to use that as a platform to push on and score points.

“We have a good grid position tomorrow, starting just outside of the top ten.

“Another advantage is that we can choose our tyres.

“The car feels good overall, and we have strong form.

“Our aim will be to score points, and I am looking forward to the race.”