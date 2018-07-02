MotoGP

Marquez Breaks Clear to Win Assen Classic

Marc Marquez - Assen - Race Winner
Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez broke away from a seven-rider leading group to win a sensational Dutch TT at Assen, extending his lead in the MotoGP world championship. The reigning champion emerged the winner after a thrilling race-long battle including both factory Yamahas, both factory Ducatis and Cal Crutchlow, with Alex Rins coming through to snatch a career-best second for Suzuki.

The pattern for the race was set immediately on the opening lap as Jorge Lorenzo made a remarkable start, climbing from tenth on the grid to lead across the line for the first time. The Spaniard enjoyed a fierce early scrap with Marquez but his race nearly ended in catastrophic fashion on lap five when Valentino Rossi slammed into the back of his Ducati through the high-speed turn 13. Remarkably, both riders continued.

Marquez had a near-miss of his own on lap 12 when Rins dived past him for second at De Strubben. The two tangled on the exit of the hairpin with Marc forced to react quickly to avoid falling from his Honda, only losing a couple of places in the end. A later tussle with Maverick Vinales also could’ve ended in disaster with both running off track but ultimately, the decisive move in the race would come five laps from home.

With Lorenzo having been shuffled back to seventh, Andrea Dovizioso was flying the flag for Ducati with the Yamaha of Rossi looking dangerous in second. As the two Italians focused on each other though, Marquez powered back into the lead at the Veenslang before edging clear as his pursuers delayed each other while disputing second.

Dovizioso finally saw off Rossi with a forceful move at the start of the penultimate lap which forced the Doctor off track, relegating him to fifth. The squabbling allowed Vinales and Rins through though and with a brave move into the Ramshoek on the last lap, the Suzuki rider would secure a sensational second. Vinales took third for his first podium since COTA while Dovizioso, Rossi and Crutchlow completed the top six. Lorenzo was seventh ahead of Johann Zarco and Alvaro Bautista with Jack Miller completing the top ten.

 

2018 Motul TT Assen: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team41:13.86325
242. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+2.26920
325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+2.30816
44. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+2.42213
546. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+2.96311
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+3.87610
799. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team+4.4629
85. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+7.0018
919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+7.5417
1043. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+13.0566
1129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+14.2555
1244. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+15.8764
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+15.9863
1445. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+16.0192
1526. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+16.0431
1653. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+16.416
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+29.073
1855. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+33.824
1930. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+34.037
2012. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+47.853
NC9. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+9 Laps
NC10. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+9 Laps
NC17. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+15 Laps
NS21. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDSInjured

