Victor Martins takes Maiden Victory as Renault Academy Drivers Lock out Red Bull Ring Podium

Victor Martins - R-ace GP - Red Bull Ring
Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI

Victor Martins withstood pressure from Lorenzo Colombo to take his maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series victory on Sunday morning at the Red Bull Ring, while a post-race penalty for the Italian meant Renault Sport Academy drivers filled the podium.

Colombo was adjudged to have jumped the start, with the JD Motorsport driver taking the lead into the first turn, although Martins was back in front by turn four, and the leading quartet then ran almost nose-to-tail throughout the twenty-one lap encounter.

Martins was able to manage the gap superbly to take the win for R-ace GP, while Max Fewtrell made it a one-two for the French team, with MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard returning to the podium for the first time since winning race two at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza back in April.

Richard Verschoor completed his best weekend of the season to take fourth for Josef Kaufmann Racing, while Yifei Ye claimed fifth after coming out of a titanic battle with Alex Peroni to remain at the top of the championship standings.

Colombo’s penalty relegated him from second to sixth, while MP Motorsport’s Peroni, who had made a good start to run ahead of Verschoor and Ye before falling behind both, remained ahead of Tech 1 Racing’s Neil Verhagen to take seventh.  The Red Bull-backed American may have failed to get ahead of Peroni, but he was again feisty behind the wheel, making a number of overtakes across the day, and indeed the weekend, to claim eighth.

Oscar Piastri took ninth for Arden Motorsport after a late race pass on Axel Matus, while Frank Bird also found a way passed the Mexican to take the final point for Tech 1 Racing, his second top ten finish of the season after an eighth place at Monza.

Matus is still seeking his first points finish of the season but the AVF by Adrian Valles driver can take heart from having by far his strongest performance of the season and his best result, but positions in the lower reaches of the top ten and below were battling almost nose to tail right from lights out to the chequered flag.  It was simply a great representation of what Eurocup is all about.

Red Bull Ring Race 2 Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP31:46.023
21Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP+2.041
331Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport+2.315
412Richard VerschoorNEDJosef Kaufmann Racing+6.337
516Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing+9.554
661Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport+11.224
732Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport+18.785
821Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing+19.277
941Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport+24.068
1024Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing+24.812
1151Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles+27.418
1285Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports+27.779
133Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP+28.102
1487Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports+28.594
1522Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing+30.060
1643Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport+30.428
1753Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles+34.467
1842Nikita VolegovRUSArden Motorsport+34.801
1963Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport+35.314
2052Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles+35.895
2154Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles+38.022
2284Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports+49.167
2362Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport+1 Lap
242Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP+2 Laps
RET33Jarno OpmeerNEDMP MotorsportRetired
DNS11Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann RacingDid Not Start
DNS23Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 RacingDid Not Start

