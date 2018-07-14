Max Verstappen: “For Germany to have a Grand Prix is very important”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen is looking forward to returning to the Hockenheimring for the German Grand Prix after it was excluded from the calendar last year.

Verstappen has only raced at the circuit once in his Formula 1 career back in 2016, but he and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo both occupied the podium after the race, with Verstappen coming third to Ricciardo’s second.

Hockenheim is one of the most historic circuits on the calendar and Verstappen states that the with it’s challenging corners, it’s also a highly enjoyable track for the drivers. This, coupled with the likelihood of a strong Dutch contingent of fans in attendance, makes it an exciting prospect for Verstappen.

“The German Grand Prix is back on the calendar and I’m looking forward to it,” he commented. “I’m sure quite a few Dutch fans will also come over and visit the track to support me. At the last German Grand Prix we had a double podium, so that is of course a good memory.

“Hockenheim is a historic track with some interesting corners, especially in the last sector where you can try different lines, so that’s enjoyable. I’m looking forward to the whole weekend and to experience it again.

“Also, I think for Germany to have a Grand Prix is very important as there are so many motorsport fans living there. So, I’m happy to go back.”