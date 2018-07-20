Max Verstappen Surprised To Be So Quick In Germany

Max Verstappen feels his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is looking competitive ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

The Dutchman topped the timing sheets in second practice after finishing third in the morning session.

“In summary, a pretty good Friday,” said Verstappen. “I feel like we have a good balance with the car which shows by topping Practice 2.”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari are known to turn the engine power up on a Saturday and Verstappen is aware of that fact and not getting ahead of himself.

“It was a nice surprise to start so competitively here but we have to remember it is only Friday,” said the Dutchman. “The others will be quicker for Qualifying but certainly a better than expected start.

“We are looking competitive ahead of tomorrow, along with this we need to wait and see how the weather is going to behave as this could have a big impact.

Verstappen had a slight issue in the afternoon and that meant he was unable to do any long runs but he says he is feeling good for the weekend.

“I haven’t had a chance to do a proper long run yet but the feeling is good for now,” he said. “We lost a few laps due to a small oil leak this afternoon but this was quickly fixed and I managed to get a few laps in at the end of the session to make sure everything was fine.

“The tight parts of the track, sectors 1 and 3, feel good and I think our pace shows in these areas. Let’s hope we are in a similar position or at least close tomorrow.”