Nathalie McGloin to present Formula 1 trophy at British Grand Prix

President of the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission Nathalie McGoin will present the third-place trophy this weekend at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Currently McGoin is the only female tetraplegic racing driver in the world to be competing as she races a Porsche Cayman S in the Porsche Club Championship and earlier this year was appointed as President of the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission.

The usual protocol for trophy presentation would see the Chairman or President of the host National Sporting Authority (ASN) present the award, but MSA Chairman David Richards CBE passed on the opportunity to help highlight the work going in to disability in motorsport.

Silverstone have installed a permanent lift to enable disabled competitors to take to the podium, something that hadn’t been possible until now.

“We’re committed to promoting the unique opportunity that motorsport presents for people of all backgrounds, whether male or female and able bodied or disabled, to compete together on a level playing field.” commented Richards.

“On behalf of the MSA, I’m pleased to take this opportunity to demonstrate my personal commitment to inclusivity, and would like to thank both the FIA and Silverstone for their support in making this possible, not just in raising awareness of the accessibility of our sport but in providing a lasting legacy at the circuit.”

McGloin added, “The MSA has supported me brilliantly in my new role as President of the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission, and now for David to gift me this opportunity is humbling beyond words.

“For the Chairman of the British ASN to make this gesture reinforces the message, to a global audience, that this is a sport for all and in this respect the UK leads the way. The sense of pride I’m feeling is enormous, although I’m slightly worried about getting soaked in champagne!”