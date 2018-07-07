New Kerb Introduced at Club Corner after FIA Concerns

The FIA have added a new kerb to the outside of Club Corner at Silverstone in a bid to prevent drivers gaining an advantage by running too wide through the corner and sweeping onto the start/finish straight.

Drivers during Friday’s Free Practice sessions were often seen running at least two and up to all four wheels over the white line, and the FIA have now clamped down on that by adding a small kerb, twenty-five metres in length and fifty millimetres in height, similar to that seen at turns one and three at the Red Bull Ring seven days ago.

The FIA usually only take such measures when drivers are gaining an advantage, and whilst this was not generally the case on Friday, officials are worried that it could become a genuine problem throughout the rest of the weekend, particularly in Qualifying where drivers are fighting for every hundredth of a second.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting informed the drivers that the kerb was being introduced for the rest of the weekend during Friday’s driver briefing, although it was not universally accepted with some feeling it should be added for next year’s round, it was deemed to be sensible decision.

Lewis Hamilton topped the first practice session on Friday for Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, while Sebastian Vettel did likewise in the afternoon for Scuderia Ferrari.