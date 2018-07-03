No Points Scored In Austria “A Shame” Feels Toyoharu Tanabe

Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe admitted it was “a shame” that Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda failed to score points at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both Toro Rosso’s ran in the points for large parts of the race but ultimately left the Red Bull Ring empty handed.

Brendon Hartley had a tough weekend in Austria and was forced to retire with a mechanical issue when he running just outside the points.

The other Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly suffered issues with his tyres and just missed out on a point as the two Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team cars of Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson passed him in the closing laps.

“Brendon was running tenth, doing a good job of managing his tyres, when he had to stop with an issue not related to the PU and Pierre was comfortably in the points, until in the closing stages, his tyres went off and he slipped down to eleventh.”

Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix for the third leg of the triple header and Tanabe is looking forward to their ‘home’ race.

“It’s a shame, but with another race weekend starting on Friday, we head to Silverstone to try again at what is something of a home race, as our European F1 base is just down the road in Milton Keynes.”