Räikkönen Aware ‘Things Are A Bit Different’ From F1’s Last Visit To Germany

Kimi Räikkönen believes this weekend’s German Grand Prix will be “interesting” as Formula 1 returns to the Hockenheimring after a year absence.

The Finnish driver arrives in Germany on the back of three consecutive podium finishes including a third place at Silverstone two weeks ago, which he took despite taking a penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap.

Formula 1 has not raced at the Hockenheimring since the change of regulations at the start of the 2017 season and Räikkönen knows things will be ‘a bit different’ from two years ago.

“We haven’t been to this circuit for a while, and things are a bit different, with the new rules and tyres since the last time we came here,” said the Finn.

Tyres have caused problems for Scuderia Ferrari as well as a host of other teams this season and the Finn feels if the weather stays as it is, tyres could be key to the race on Sunday.

“It’s hard to know how the Ultrasoft tyre will behave, but if the conditions stay hot like they are today, I expect big challenges with the tyres,” said Räikkönen.



Räikkönen currently holds the track record at the Hockenheimring of 1:13.780s, set back in 2004, and he is happy to be back in Germany after the year’s break.

It’s nice to be back here, for racing it will probably be a good circuit, where overtaking can be easier than in many other places,” said Räikkönen. “It will be an interesting weekend, I think.”