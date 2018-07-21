Ricciardo Sure He Will Have “A Good Time” Fighting Through The Field

Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to having “a good time” tomorrow in the race as he starts at the back of the grid for the German Grand Prix.

The Australian decided not to take part in Q2 after getting through Q1 and says the decision allows his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing more of a choice when it comes to the strategy for the race.

“We’re starting last tomorrow no matter what, so by not taking part in Q2 means we have a choice of which tyre to start the race with.

“If we had done Q2 then whichever tyre we went on, we would have to start the race on.

“This decision has given us a bit more freedom and we can decide what looks best for tomorrow and save some mileage on the car.”

Third practice saw half the field fail to set a laptime due to the rain but Ricciardo believes the dry qualifying session may help him tomorrow on his charge back through the field.

“I’m actually glad that Qualifying is dry and the others were forced to use the tyres as it gives us a bit more of an open book to choose the most aggressive strategy.

“It’s one of those races like Silverstone which is between a one or two stop.

“Depending on how fast I can come through the pack will determine whether I can make it a one stop.

“I think we need a little bit of luck to get a podium, it’s a long shot but it’s never impossible.”

Ricciardo knew when he arrived at the Hockenheimring he would be starting at the back and is looking forward to having some fun especially with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Lewis Hamilton coming through the field too.

“Now I’m just thinking of the excitement I will have starting from the back tomorrow.

“Obviously, I would rather start at the front but there will be some excitement to be had for sure.

“It’s probably going to be doubly entertaining with Lewis now also starting towards the back too, so both of us coming through the field should make for a good race.

“Lewis probably isn’t as happy as me right now as I knew this penalty was coming and he had a chance of pole, but tomorrow we’re going to have a good time I’m sure.”