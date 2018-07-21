“There Were A Few Things I Could Improve” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll admitted there was room for improvement on his qualifying lap at the Hockenheimring as his Williams Martini Racing car was knocked out in Q1.

The Canadian will line up eighteenth due to the grid penalty for the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing of Daniel Ricciardo.

Stroll conceded he failed to get it all together on his flying lap but admitted it was not without trying.

“It is a shame as I just didn’t get it together.

“Looking back on my lap, there were a few things I could improve, but we tried all sorts of stuff.

“I don’t think we adjusted the front wing very well for that last run, as we were on the understeer side, so in hindsight there was a lot more in the car.

Third practice ahead of the German Grand Prix saw only nine drivers set a laptime, with Stroll being the slowest of the nine and the Canadian feels the morning rain hurt his chances of a strong qualifying.

“I didn’t dial in the car the way I would have liked to, but probably with a good FP3 session we could have saved that and had a much better qualifying.

“However, that is how it is, and I have to focus on the race tomorrow.”