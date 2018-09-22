Fewtrell Delighted with Hockenheim Win but Focus Remains on Title Push

Max Fewtrell moved to the top of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 standings as the Briton clinched his fifth victory of the season at the Hockenheimring on Saturday afternoon.

The Renault Sport Academy star started from pole position and made a superb getaway, and despite pressure from Yifei Ye for much of the race and an early safety car, he was able to clinch the win to move ahead of Christian Lundgaard at the head of the championship.

Fewtrell did have a couple of moments when he locked up his tyres, with one moment in particular into the hairpin causing him to suffer a flat-spotted tyre, but the R-ace GP ace was still able to hang on for the win despite the close attentions of Ye.

“It was pretty close with Yifei!” said Fewtrell. “He pressured me all the way to the end and I didn’t make things easy for myself when I flat-spotted a tyre during the race.

“I managed to hold on to the lead and I am delighted with this.”

Lundgaard’s race unravelled early when he made contact with Victor Martins at turn two on the opening lap, and his retirement coupled with Fewtrell’s win and Ye’s second place means the Briton has a ten and a half point advantage over the Chinese driver, with Lundgaard a further point behind with three races remaining.

Fewtrell says the Eurocup category continues to be unpredictable in 2018, with seven different drivers having taken victories so far, but the British racer is determined to keep his focus in the remaining three races of the campaign in order to fulfil his ambition of taking the title.

“We’ve seen that anything can happen in this category,” said the Briton. “I was quite far back and now I am leading the championship.

“Let’s just focus on our job for the remaining races.”