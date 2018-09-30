Hoggard victorious in F4 season finale

Jonathan Hoggard managed a safety car to take a lights to flag victory in the final British Formula 4 race of the season.

Hoggard made a strong start to stay ahead of Sebastian Priaulx off the line and was beginning to manage the gap back to the Arden driver when the safety car was brought out at the end of lap two.

At the back end of the field, Sebastian Alverez had lost control of his car and run through the gravel into the barriers. The Mexican racer was able to climb out of his car unaided, but it brought an early end to his season.

Priaulx couldn’t challenge Hoggard on the restart, but stayed on the Fortec driver’s tail. Hoggard managed the gap to Priaulx to finish 0.4s ahead.

Paavo Tonteri picked up third, ahead of Ayrton Simmons and Patrik Pasma.

A small mistake for Kiren Jewiss dropped the champion elect down to sixth, just ahead of rookie Jack Doohan.

Doohan entered the race just ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger in the rookie fight, and just behind him on track. He managed to pass Hauger on the opening lap, before Hauger was pushed wide by Manuel Sulaiman.

He rejoined, but had dropped to the back of the field and out of the points.

Doohan finished seventh and second in class to seal the rookie title.

Jamie Sharp, Sulaiman and Josh Skelton completed the top 10, with Hauger coming home P11.