Lundgaard Grabs Race 2 Pole Position at the Hockenheimring

Christian Lundgaard - MP Motorsport - Hockenheimring
Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

Christian Lundgaard will be looking to make amends from his opening race retirement after securing pole position for Sunday’s second race at the Hockenheimring.

The Dane headed into the penultimate weekend of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series in the lead of the championship but dropped to third behind Max Fewtrell and Yifei Ye after first lap contact with Victor Martins caused a puncture that saw him retire in the pits.

However, the MP Motorsport driver took advantage of the weather conditions in Germany to grab pole position for race two, thanks to being in the substantially faster second group on track after the session was affected by rain.

A late quick lap from Fewtrell had seen him top the opening group with a lap of 1:39.237, but the R-ace GP ace will start second on the grid thanks to Lundgaard’s lap of 1:38.080.  In fact, twelve drivers set a better time than Fewtrell in the second session thanks to having the better of the conditions.

Ye will start third on the grid for Josef Kaufmann Racing, meaning the leading trio in the championship line-up in the top three positions, albeit in a different order to their championship positions, while Alex Peroni will start fourth for MP Motorsport ahead of his fellow Australian Oscar Piastri of Arden Motorsport, who will be gunning for a second podium of the weekend after finishing third behind Fewtrell and Ye in race one.

The Red Bull-backed Neil Verhagen will start sixth for Tech 1 Racing ahead of his fellow American Logan Sargeant of R-ace GP, while JD Motorsport’s Thomas Maxwell and R-ace GP duo Charles Milesi and Martins complete the top ten ahead of Tech 1 Racing duo Alexander Smolyar and Thomas Neubauer.

Doureid Ghattas, who clinched the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup title on Saturday, will start twenty-fourth for Anders Motorsport, with ScoRace Team duo Phil Hill and Sharon Scolari twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth, while R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia rounds out the field in twenty-ninth.

Hill ironically had the faster time of the NEC quartet but because he finished fourteenth in his group, he will start behind his former team-mate Ghattas, who was twelfth in his group.

Hockenheimring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
131Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport1:38.080
21Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP1:39.237
316Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing1:38.102
432Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport1:39.400
541Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:38.184
621Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing1:39.711
72Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:38.476
862Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport1:39.785
93Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:38.486
104Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP1:39.885
1122Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing1:38.501
1223Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:39.932
1353Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:38.540
1461Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport1:40.065
1533Freek SchothorstNEDMP Motorsport1:38.796
1611Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:40.406
1787Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports1:38.893
1851Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles1:40.541
1985Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports1:38.905
2084Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports1:40.633
2124Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing1:39.064
2243Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport1:40.686
2342Nikita VolegovRUSArden Motorsport1:39.224
2491Doureid GhattasDEUAnders Motorsport1:40.869
2563Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport1:39.530
2654Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles1:40.906
2790Phil HillDEUScoRace Team1:39.724
2877Sharon ScolariCHEScoRace Team1:51.007
295Gabriel GanduliaARGR-ace GP1:39.796

