Max Fewtrell: “I am delighted with how strong we’ve been”

Max Fewtrell felt the luck has turned in his favour in recent weeks after the Briton claimed both victories across the weekend at the Hockenheimring to take a strong grip on the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series championship.

The Renault Sport Academy-backed R-ace GP ace had already taken the win in Saturday and was running second to Christian Lundgaard when the Dane suddenly slowed exiting the hairpin, with Fewtrell revealing that he saw ‘something black’ exiting the MP Motorsport driver’s car a few laps before it ultimately ground to a halt while on course for the victory.

The result ensures Fewtrell heads into the series finale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a twenty-and-a-half-point advantage over Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Yifei Ye, and he needs just a seventh-place finish to ensure he becomes the 2018 champion.

“It was not an easy race!” said Fewtrell on RenaultSport.com. “Something black came out of the exhaust of Christian’s car a few laps before I overtook him. Thankfully, I was able to avoid contact when he slowed down at the exit of the hairpin.

“These last few weekends have gone really well. We’ve always known that we have the pace and we showed it at the start of the year. At times, we have been unlucky this season. It had cost us a lot of points, but we have never given up and I am delighted with how strong we’ve been since the end of the summer break.”