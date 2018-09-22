Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

Max Fewtrell Secures Important Opening Pole at the Hockenheimring

Max Fewtrell - R-ace GP - Hockenheimring
Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

Max Fewtrell secured the first pole position of the weekend at the Hockenheimring on Saturday morning, while his primary championship rival Christian Lundgaard will start fourth.

As per usual in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series, the qualifying session was split into two thanks to the large number of cars racing, with the field complimented by the four Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup competitors this weekend.

The first group was led by Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Yifei Ye, who currently sits third in the championship heading into the penultimate weekend of the season, with the Chinese driver setting the pace with a lap of 1:37.639, 0.065 seconds faster than MP Motorsport’s Lundgaard, while Arden Motorsport’s Oscar Piastri was third fastest.

R-ace GP duo Logan Sargeant and Charles Milesi, both double race winners in 2018, were fourth and fifth respectively in Group A, ahead of Tech 1 Racing duo Frank Bird and Alexander Smolyar and Fortec Motorsport’s Raul Guzman.

Group B saw Fewtrell set a time of 1:37.249 to ensure pole position, with the R-ace GP ace 0.241 seconds faster than team-mate Victor Martins, while Tech 1 Racing’s Neil Verhagen had one of his better Qualifying performances to place third, although the Red Bull-backed American will drop two places on the grid thanks to the penalty carried over from the last round at the Nurburgring for causing a collision.

JD Motorsport pair Lorenzo Colombo and Thomas Maxwell were fourth and fifth in Group B ahead of MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni, Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Clement Novalak and Arden Motorsport’s Sami Taoufik.

Doureid Ghattas, who can clinch the NEC title by just being a classified finisher on Saturday afternoon, was the fastest of the four entries from the series and will start twenty-first overall for Anders Motorsport, just ahead of R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia, while ScoRace Team duo Phil Hill and Sharon Scolari will line-up twenty-fourth and twenty-seventh respectively.

Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP1:37.249
216Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing1:37.639
34Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP1:37.490
431Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport1:37.704
521Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing1:37.674
641Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:37.871
761Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport1:37.707
82Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:38.001
962Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport1:37.817
103Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:38.143
1132Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport1:37.940
1224Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing1:38.229
1311Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:38.063
1422Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing1:38.274
1543Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport1:38.566
1685Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports1:38.298
1723Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:38.657
1853Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:38.312
1951Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles1:38.714
2087Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports1:38.844
2191Doureid GhattasDEUAnders Motorsport1:38.747
225Gabriel GanduliaARGR-ace GP1:38.941
2384Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports1:38.916
2490Phil HillDEUScoRace Team1:39.103
2554Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles1:40.058
2642Nikita VolegovRUSArden Motorsport1:39.133
2777Sharon ScolariCHEScoRace Team1:43.021
2863Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport1:39.190
2933Freek SchothorstNEDMP Motorsport1:39.285

