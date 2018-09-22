Max Fewtrell Secures Important Opening Pole at the Hockenheimring

Max Fewtrell secured the first pole position of the weekend at the Hockenheimring on Saturday morning, while his primary championship rival Christian Lundgaard will start fourth.

As per usual in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series, the qualifying session was split into two thanks to the large number of cars racing, with the field complimented by the four Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup competitors this weekend.

The first group was led by Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Yifei Ye, who currently sits third in the championship heading into the penultimate weekend of the season, with the Chinese driver setting the pace with a lap of 1:37.639, 0.065 seconds faster than MP Motorsport’s Lundgaard, while Arden Motorsport’s Oscar Piastri was third fastest.

R-ace GP duo Logan Sargeant and Charles Milesi, both double race winners in 2018, were fourth and fifth respectively in Group A, ahead of Tech 1 Racing duo Frank Bird and Alexander Smolyar and Fortec Motorsport’s Raul Guzman.

Group B saw Fewtrell set a time of 1:37.249 to ensure pole position, with the R-ace GP ace 0.241 seconds faster than team-mate Victor Martins, while Tech 1 Racing’s Neil Verhagen had one of his better Qualifying performances to place third, although the Red Bull-backed American will drop two places on the grid thanks to the penalty carried over from the last round at the Nurburgring for causing a collision.

JD Motorsport pair Lorenzo Colombo and Thomas Maxwell were fourth and fifth in Group B ahead of MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni, Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Clement Novalak and Arden Motorsport’s Sami Taoufik.

Doureid Ghattas, who can clinch the NEC title by just being a classified finisher on Saturday afternoon, was the fastest of the four entries from the series and will start twenty-first overall for Anders Motorsport, just ahead of R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia, while ScoRace Team duo Phil Hill and Sharon Scolari will line-up twenty-fourth and twenty-seventh respectively.

Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result