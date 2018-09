Following Stewards decision number 46, the #4 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon car has been disqualified from today`s Blancpain GT Series race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It would appear that tape had been placed on the chassis air inlet tract.

The team has decided to appeal the disqualification.

The results of the Barcelona race and the championship standings will remain provisional until the appeal has been heard.

A copy of the steward’s decision can be read here.