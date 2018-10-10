2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship: Wales Rally GB – Edwards Seals Impressive Season With Fourth Win

Matt Edwards finished the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship in style by taking his fourth win of the year as David Bogie retired late on Sunday morning.

The M-Sport driver, fresh from winning the title on the Friday evening of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB last weekend, had relatively nothing to lose in the final round of the season which began the following morning.

Him and Bogie were battling at the front throughout Saturday, with the Scottish CA1-Sport driver taking a 34s advantage into the final five stages, before disaster struck on stage 20 where Bogie went off and was forced to retire, handing Edwards his fourth win of the year.

After Bogie’s demise, promoted the second M-Sport driver Alex Laffey into second and as a result of a strong pair of results across the weekend, he moved into second in the overall BRC championship standings. The other BRC1 runner in Wales, Rhys Yates, went off on Saturday afternoon on stage 15 and retired as a result.

The battle in the Prestone Motorsport News Junior BRC went all the way down to the final day as James Williams tried his best to catch Steve Røkland but the Norwegian held on to take the win and third in the overall BRC category in Wales. HIs prize for winning the championship is a test with the works Hyundai Rally team aboard an i20 R5.

Williams in his Vauxhall Adam R2 tried to force his title rival into a mistake on the final day, but he had to settle for second place both on the final round in Wales, as well as the class championship. Kevin Horgan’s third place finish in the final round of the season ensured he would finish third in the championship standings also.

BRC Cadet also saw the championship race go down to the final round and Jordan Reynolds was the man to come out on top by taking his second runner up finish in the class across the four day event. Jonnie Mulholland took his first win in the class on the final round of 2018 ahead of Reynolds, with Finlay Retson completing the podium on Sunday afternoon.

2019 sees the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship take in six events across the UK and Europe, with the season getting underway with the Cambrian Rally in February 2019.