Moto3

Bezzecchi Snatches Last Gasp Buriram Pole

Marco Bezzecchi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Marco Bezzecchi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Marco Bezzecchi secured a crucial advantage over title rival Jorge Martin by claiming pole position for the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix. The Italian emerged on top after a typically frantic finish to qualifying while Martin could only manage 13th with an apparent wrist injury causing him discomfort and limiting his running.

The problem appeared to manifest itself after the opening runs with Martin, who was lying second at the time, reported to have visited the medical centre for a check-up. The championship leader soon returned to the garage, clearly favouring his left hand, but chose not to venture out with the rest of the field for a second run, waiting for one final effort at the end.

With the chequered flag about to be waved, Kazuki Masaki was in line for a shock maiden pole position on the RBA KTM but Bezzecchi had found the perfect spot on track. With riders close enough to offer assistance down the straights but not holding him up through the corners, Bezzecchi produced a magnificent lap to go four tenths faster than the Japanese rookie.

The title challenger looked to have competition behind from Enea Bastianini but a critical error at the final corner put paid to his hopes, the Leopard rider losing the front end of his Honda and wiping out wildcard rider Somkiat Chantra. The Italian qualified eighth, but his participation tomorrow is in doubt after being stretchered away from the track.

Jaume Masia snatched second in the dying seconds with Masaki holding onto his first ever front row start in third. Tony Arbolino leads row two ahead of Niccolo Antonelli with Darryn Binder returning to form in sixth. Nicolo Bulega lines up seventh ahead of Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio while Lorenzo Dalla Porta rounds out the top ten.

 

Moto3 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
112. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:42.235
25. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:42.697
322. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:42.716
414. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:42.720
523. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:42.776
640. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.799
78. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:42.815
833. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:42.818
921. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.831
1048. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:42.835
1171. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:42.942
1277. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 771:42.961
1388. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:43.042
1424. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:43.058
159. Apiwath WongthananonKTMVR46 Master Camp Team1:43.071
1642. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:43.114
1775. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:43.131
1865. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:43.133
1917. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:43.179
2041. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.365
217. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:43.399
2284. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:43.424
2335. Somkiat ChantraHondaAP Honda Racing Thailand1:43.437
2419. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:43.445
2510. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:43.723
2627. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.738
2781. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power1:43.929
2816. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:43.964
2952. Jeremy AlcobaHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:43.972
3072. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:44.767

Related Posts

Lorenzo Baldassarri - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: Ducati
Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com