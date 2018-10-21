Moto3

Bezzecchi Wins in Japan to Blow Title Race Open

Marco Bezzecchi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Marco Bezzecchi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Marco Bezzecchi has moved to within one point of championship leader Jorge Martin after winning a nerve-jangling Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi. The Italian overtook Darryn Binder within metres of the finish line to snatch victory while Martin crashed out of the leading group six laps from home, blowing the title race wide open.

Gabriel Rodrigo had taken his first pole position of the season on Saturday but the Argentine rider suffered a terrible start to race day, tumbling twice in morning warm-up. Rodrigo wouldn’t feature in the battle for victory with Bezzecchi immediately powering through into the lead and a leading group of almost a dozen riders formed, led by the title favourites. The battle didn’t involve Fabio Di Giannantonio though whose championship hopes took a hammer blow with a high-side on lap six.

The lead largely swapped between the championship challengers but Martin’s race began to unravel on lap 14. Busy fending off the KTM of Binder into turn 11, Jorge drifted wide into Bezzecchi with contact almost sending the Spaniard down. Fortunately for Gresini, their sole remaining rider stayed upright but the next time he arrived at the downhill right-hander, Martin lost the front end of his Honda and was unable to prevent a crash this time.

Bezzecchi had been presented with a golden opportunity to revive his title hopes but the PruestelGP rider had to hold his nerve on a tense final lap. The aggressive Binder was throwing everything at the Italian as he chased a maiden victory and he looked to have succeeded after outbraking him into turn five. However, the superior top-end speed of Bezzecchi’s KTM made the difference as the no.12 won the drag race out of the final corner by four hundredths of a second.

Binder was also pipped to the line by Lorenzo Dalla Porta who was awarded second following a video review with Dennis Foggia taking fourth ahead of John McPhee and Tony Arbolino. Enea Bastianini relegated the pole-man Rodrigo to eighth while home favourite Ayumu Sasaki won the battle of the second group, beating Jakub Kornfeil to ninth.

 

Moto3 Motul Grand Prix of Japan (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
112. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP39:35.653
248. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+0.041
340. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+0.042
410. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+0.212
517. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+0.251
614. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+0.350
733. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+0.404
819. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+1.561
971. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+3.137
1084. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+7.965
115. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+8.364
1342. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+8.435
1416. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+8.561
1531. Celestino ViettiKTMSky Racing Team VR46+9.041
1624. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+9.237
1765. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+9.898
1827. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+10.897
1972. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+15.691
207. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+15.704
2181. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power+24.185
2241. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+24.581
2322. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+41.928
2413. Shizuka OkizakiHondaKohara Racing Team+1:48.336
2536. Yuto FukushimaHondaTeam Plus One+1 Lap
NC88. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+6 Laps
NC75. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+10 Laps
NC21. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+15 Laps
NC77. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 77+19 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+19 Laps
NC44. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+20 Laps

Related Posts

Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46