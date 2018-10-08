Moto3

Di Giannantonio Wins after Last Lap Drama

Fabio Di Giannantonio took a dramatic victory in Thailand to revive his own championship challenge on a day where the fortunes of the two title frontrunners took drastically different turns in Buriram. Di Giannantonio’s win moves him to within 29 points of series leader Jorge Martin who bravely overcame injury to finish fourth but Marco Bezzecchi’s hopes were dealt a huge blow when he was wiped out by Enea Bastianini at the very last corner.

Martin had entered the race with an injury to his left hand but fought valiantly to climb up the order from thirteenth on the grid. By contrast, Bezzecchi led from the front having qualified on pole position and coped superbly with race-long pressure, until things began to unravel on the last lap.

The lead changed hands on the back straight towards turn four with Lorenzo Dalla Porta slipstreaming through, bringing Di Giannantonio with him, and the Gresini rider would outbrake his compatriot into turn eight to grab a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Bezzecchi still looked on course to claim 16 points for third but an error at the last corner by Bastianini on the second Leopard Honda skittled the unfortunate PruestelGP rider out of the race, mere metres from the line.

Dennis Foggia benefited from the chaos to take his maiden Grand Prix rostrum in third, a remarkable result from 25th on the grid, while Martin salvaged a hugely significant fourth. Gabriel Rodrigo was fifth ahead of another impressive rookie in Vicente Perez while Nicolo Bulega took his best result of the season in seventh.

Marcos Ramirez was eighth ahead of Thai wildcard Somkiat Chantra while Jakub Kornfeil fell to tenth after being delayed by the final corner clash.

 

Moto3 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
121. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto338:10.789
248. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+0.135
310. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+0.466
488. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.980
519. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+1.084
677. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 77+1.232
78. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+1.312
842. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+1.440
935. Somkiat ChantraHondaAP Honda Racing Thailand+1.643
1084. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+1.718
1116. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+3.386
1227. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+3.613
1365. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+4.130
1414. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+4.319
157. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+4.657
169. Apiwath WongthananonKTMVR46 Master Camp Team+4.802
175. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+4.884
1852. Jeremy AlcobaHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+23.915
1981. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power+23.964
2022. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+59.390
2112. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP+1:13.285
NC33. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+1 Lap
NC17. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+2 Laps
NC41. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+3 Laps
NC71. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+9 Laps
NC75. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+16 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+18 Laps
NC24. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+18 Laps
NC40. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+19 Laps
NC72. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+19 Laps

