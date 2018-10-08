Di Giannantonio Wins after Last Lap Drama

Fabio Di Giannantonio took a dramatic victory in Thailand to revive his own championship challenge on a day where the fortunes of the two title frontrunners took drastically different turns in Buriram. Di Giannantonio’s win moves him to within 29 points of series leader Jorge Martin who bravely overcame injury to finish fourth but Marco Bezzecchi’s hopes were dealt a huge blow when he was wiped out by Enea Bastianini at the very last corner.

Martin had entered the race with an injury to his left hand but fought valiantly to climb up the order from thirteenth on the grid. By contrast, Bezzecchi led from the front having qualified on pole position and coped superbly with race-long pressure, until things began to unravel on the last lap.

The lead changed hands on the back straight towards turn four with Lorenzo Dalla Porta slipstreaming through, bringing Di Giannantonio with him, and the Gresini rider would outbrake his compatriot into turn eight to grab a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Bezzecchi still looked on course to claim 16 points for third but an error at the last corner by Bastianini on the second Leopard Honda skittled the unfortunate PruestelGP rider out of the race, mere metres from the line.

Dennis Foggia benefited from the chaos to take his maiden Grand Prix rostrum in third, a remarkable result from 25th on the grid, while Martin salvaged a hugely significant fourth. Gabriel Rodrigo was fifth ahead of another impressive rookie in Vicente Perez while Nicolo Bulega took his best result of the season in seventh.

Marcos Ramirez was eighth ahead of Thai wildcard Somkiat Chantra while Jakub Kornfeil fell to tenth after being delayed by the final corner clash.

Moto3 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Result)