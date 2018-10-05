MotoGP

Dovizioso Quickest in Bittersweet FP2 for Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: Ducati
Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso took over at the top of the timesheets on Friday afternoon but FP2 wasn’t without its problems for the factory Ducati team. The Italian led a closely-packed top ten ahead of morning pacesetter Maverick Vinales but his team-mate Jorge Lorenzo finds himself outside of the Q2 spots after another dramatic high-side late in the session.

Lorenzo was already starting the weekend battered and bruised after the heavy accident at the start of the Aragon GP which left him with a broken toe. To make matters worse, the Spaniard appeared to suffer a mechanical fault on his Ducati under braking for turn three which caused his machine to lock up, catapulting Jorge from his motorcycle. The five-time champion was later diagnosed with contusions to his wrist and right ankle and will assess his condition in FP3 tomorrow before deciding whether to continue in the event.

With Xavier Simeon crashing shortly afterwards on fluid spilled from the no.99 Ducati, the session was temporarily suspended while the track was inspected. Once conditions were deemed safe enough for further running, Dovizioso raised Bologna spirits by clocking a 1:31.090, three hundredths of a second quicker than Vinales.

Cal Crutchlow rose to third in the dying seconds, earning him the honour of top Honda rider ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez who chose not to run a new tyre late in the session. Danilo Petrucci was fifth ahead of Andrea Iannone while Alvaro Bautista held onto a provisional Q2 spot in seventh despite joining the list of riders to tumble at turn three.

Dani Pedrosa, the quickest rider in pre-season testing here, was eighth fastest while Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco continued to offer encouragement for Yamaha that a more competitive weekend may be in the offing, the duo rounding out the top ten. Should Jorge Lorenzo run in FP3, he will need to improve on 16th to secure a Q2 place.

 

2018 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Combined Practice Times)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
14. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:31.090FP2
225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:31.121FP2
335. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:31.164FP2
493. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:31.188FP2
59. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:31.238FP2
629. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:31.256FP2
719. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:31.378FP2
826. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:31.385FP2
946. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:31.398FP2
105. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:31.421FP2
1143. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:31.486FP2
1221. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:31.647FP2
1330. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:31.714FP2
1438. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:31.841FP2
1542. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:31.929FP2
1699. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:32.027FP2
1741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:32.067FP2
1855. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:32.177FP2
1945. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:32.191FP1
2017. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:32.403FP2
2143. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:32.475FP2
2212. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:32.661FP2
2310. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:32.989FP2
2481. Jordi TorresDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:33.406FP1

