MotoGP

Dovizioso Stays on Top as Late Dash Sends Rossi to Q2

Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Andrea Dovizioso maintained a narrow advantage over Cal Crutchlow at the top of the timesheets after FP3 at Motegi while Valentino Rossi relied on a last-gasp effort to secure an automatic Q2 spot. Dovizioso has now finished fastest in both dry sessions so far this weekend but the story of FP3 was the fight to secure a top ten spot, Rossi doing so with the final lap of the morning.

Sunny skies were a welcome sight for the riders after the damp conditions on Friday afternoon, especially for Alex Rins who climbed straight into the top ten at the start of final practice. Dani Pedrosa was another needing an improvement overnight and the Honda rider found it with 15 minutes remaining, with his and Rins’ laps knocking Rossi down into eleventh.

The final five minutes resembled a qualifying session with every rider fitting a new tyre in the hope of securing a Q2 place. Rossi looked to have done so with a 1:46.053 which dragged him up to eighth but improvements for the Pramac Ducatis of Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci plunged him back into the danger zone again.

Ultimately, a high-speed crash for the latter at turn 12 proved decisive with Petrucci powerless to defend his top ten place, and a final flyer from Rossi saw him leap up to fifth, knocking his compatriot into Q1.

Dovizioso was never in any danger and his 1:45.107 saw him edge out Crutchlow by 0.027s. Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez ensured the top four identically resembled yesterday’s while Rossi and Pedrosa were the big movers, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Maverick Vinales was seventh ahead of the Suzukis of Rins and Andrea Iannone while Miller’s ascent into the top ten dropped Alvaro Bautista into Q1.

 

2018 Motul Grand Prix of Japan (Combined Free Practice)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
14. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:45.107FP3
235. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:45.134FP3
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:45.137FP3
493. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:45.289FP3
546. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:45.422FP3
626. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:45.428FP3
725. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:45.470FP3
842. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:45.508FP3
929. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:45.599FP3
1043. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:45.688FP3
1119. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:45.743FP3
1221. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:46.125FP3
139. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:46.216FP3
1489. Katsuyuki NakasugaYamahaYamalube Yamaha Factory Racing1:46.341FP3
1543. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:46.488FP3
1630. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:46.491FP3
1741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:46.518FP3
1845. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:46.561FP3
1955. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:46.579FP3
2010. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:46.608FP3
2112. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:47.048FP3
2238. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:47.137FP1
2317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:47.387FP3
2450. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:47:537FP1
2581. Jordi TorresDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:47.542FP3

Related Posts

Gabriel Rodrigo - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Dani Pedrosa - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com