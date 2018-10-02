Esteban Ocon – We hoped for more at Sochi

Racing Point Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon has said that the team had “hoped for more” after the Russian GP.

The Frenchman finished ninth, while his team-mate Sergio Pérez finished just behind in tenth.

Ocon was slightly disappointed with the car’s pace; he felt that it would have been possible for them to finish in front of their midfield rival Haas F1 Team.

“Ninth place today is not too bad, but we hoped for more and I think we had the pace for more – certainly to be in front of the Haas.”

Ocon said that the inability to get in front of the Haas cars was a missed opportunity as the team gave both drivers a chance.

“It’s a bit of a shame because the team swapped positions with Sergio [Pérez] to give us both a chance to attack Kevin [Magnussen] but it was very difficult to overtake, even with a longer DRS zone.”

The weekend did not go to plan, as the Frenchman lost out to Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Charles Leclerc at the start.

“Even at the start I lost out to Charles (Leclerc) because I was fighting with Kevin and ultimately it was one of those days where things did not really go in our favour.”

Although Ocon feels that the team’s race performance was not as they had hoped, he was still happy they were able to finish with both cars picking up points.

“Considering what happened in the race it’s good to come away with both cars in the points.”