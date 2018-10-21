Max Fewtrell Celebrating after Clinching Eurocup Title in Barcelona

Max Fewtrell was lost for words after becoming the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion on Sunday despite missing out on a podium finish for a second consecutive day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Renault Sport Academy-backed R-ace GP driver only needed a ninth-place finish in Sunday’s finale in Spain and drove a measured and calm race, allowing title rival Christian Lundgaard to take him for third before consolidating his fourth place with ease to ensure the championship went his way.

Consistency has been Fewtrell’s forte in 2018, with fourteen consecutive top eight finishes ensuring the title. He only failed to score twice – race one at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and race two at Silverstone – but he did just what he needed to do on Sunday to bring home the title.

Fewtrell took six victories across the season, the most of any driver, and ultimately ended seventeen and a half points clear of Lundgaard, with the Briton heaping praise on his MP Motorsport rival for forcing him to the limit throughout the season.

“I am at a loss for words… what a season!” said Fewtrell. “We started the season really strong before dropping to fifth place in the general classification after Monaco.

“We had to stay calm; we didn’t panic and continued to work flat out to crawl back. I think that we showed everyone what we are capable of and I would like to thank Christian, who is a stout adversary who pushed me to my limits all the way to the end of the season.”

Lundgaard was happy with his season despite missing out on the championship, but he knew that regardless of what he did, his chances of taking the title would have depended on Fewtrell having a poor afternoon, which ultimately wasn’t the case.

“This morning, we had the needed pace in the third sector to compete for the pole,” said Lundgaard. “In the race, all I could do was my best and everything else depended on Max.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, I am proud of my season, the incredible work put in by my team and the improvement I have made during the year. This second place is a fine success for all of us!”