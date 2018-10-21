Fewtrell Champion as Sargeant Ends Eurocup Campaign with Final Win

Logan Sargeant clinched the final victory of the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, while Max Fewtrell etched his name into the history books of the category by clinching the final title in its current guise with a fourth-place finish.

R-ace GP’s Fewtrell only needed a ninth-place result to add his name to the list of championship winners, and that was assuming that MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard took the victory, but with Sargeant taking the victory instead, the Briton was assured of the title even before he crossed the line 8.350 seconds later.

Lundgaard gave it a good go, passing both Fewtrell and R-ace GP’s Victor Martins to finish second, but he was too far away from Sargeant to claim his second victory of the weekend after his Saturday triumph, which allowed the American to claim his third win of 2018 by 3.313 seconds.

Fewtrell judged his race well, allowing Lundgaard to pass him for third place without putting himself in any kind of danger, and was fast enough to distance himself from the rest of the pack. He became the third British driver in four years to clinch the Eurocup title after Jack Aitken and Lando Norris in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The main reason why Fewtrell was not under pressure was the pace of Thomas Maxwell behind him, with the JD Motorsport driver ending more than five seconds behind the Briton at the chequered flag. The Australian drove almost-exclusively defensively in a battle with his team-mate Lorenzo Colombo as the duo secured fifth and sixth, with the pairing being shadowed to the chequered flag by Tech 1 Racing’s Neil Verhagen.

Yifei Ye of Josef Kaufmann Racing edged out AVF by Adrian Valles’ Eliseo Martinez for eighth position, while R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi had the honour of securing the final point of the year.

The championship now switches to the Tatuus T-318 chassis from 2019, meaning Fewtrell is the last champion in the current form, but the backing of Renault and the Renault Sport Academy will continue.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2 Result