Flick Haigh Will Not Return to Defend British GT Championship

Flick Haigh has revealed that she will not return to defend her British GT title in 2019 and is looking to return to racing in Europe in either the Blancpain GT Series or European Le Mans Series.

Two wins alongside Jonny Adam for Optimum Motorsport at Oulton Park and Brands Hatch and other strong performances across the season ensured Haigh became the first ever female champion in British GT, but she has opted not to defend her crown as she bids to fulfil her long-term ambition to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

She admits that coming back to defend her crown will add extra pressure to her shoulders but after moving from the Michelin Le Mans Cup to race in British GT, she is ready to return to Europe and race in one of the high-profile sportscar championships. Haigh hopes to remain attached to Aston Martin wherever she goes, but she is searching for backing to make the dream a reality.

“I’ve ticked a really big box in my racing career, I don’t think that I could top this year with that car and the people I had around me,” said Haigh to Autosport. “I’d like to keep that in a little box and just remember it.

“For anybody that has won that championship and come back, there is a lot of pressure and sometimes it is harder to perform from the beginning of the year with that on your shoulders.

“My aim is Le Mans eventually, so I feel I just need to keep moving and maybe get back into some of the European circuits. Blancpain is a consideration, ELMS is a consideration, at the moment I’m trying to find a backer to support me next year.”