Greensmith in hunt for Wales Rally GB WRC2 podium despite puncture

Gus Greensmith finished the first full day of 2018 Wales Rally GB in third place of the WRC2 class, 1:06.3 down on category leader Kalle Rovanperä.

Talking at the end of the day, the M-Sport driver believed that he could have pushed harder in the morning.

“I am happy with pretty much everything today – the only downside was this morning on SS4 (Penmachno) I was maybe a bit hesitant, so this afternoon I was playing catch up a little on that stage.

“We also got a puncture this morning which cost us a little bit of time and dropped us back to third but generally the afternoon has been better than the morning.”

While the Brit was relatively happy with his performance today, he said that he would be looking to increase the pace tomorrow.

“We haven’t been taking risks, but we haven’t been going slow either, I would say pushing at about 95%. Tomorrow is such a long day, but we have a little bit left to step up the pace if we need to tomorrow.”