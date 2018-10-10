Gresini Confirm Ferrari for 2019 MotoE World Cup

Matteo Ferrari will ride for Team Trentino Gresini in the inaugural MotoE World Cup in 2019 after an official presentation took place today. The line-up was presented at the Palazzo delle Albere in Trentino on Wednesday morning with the second rider set to be announced at a later date.

The MotoE World Cup will feature 12 teams, six of which will run two bikes and six running one, with Gresini one the outfits planning to run two Energica Ego Corsa machines. The bikes will be low-noise, zero-emission motorcycles and will race at five MotoGP rounds in 2019, starting at Jerez on May 5.

Ferrari has three years of Grand Prix experience in the Moto3 class, with a best result of ninth place, and has gone on to compete in the Italian Superbike Championship. The 21-year-old is looking forward to being a part of such an exciting new venture.

“It’s really exciting to be taking part in this new World Cup. I’m very motivated also because I’ll be among the youngest riders in this class; this is great challenge and an important opportunity to go back to the world championship with such a great outfit like Gresini Racing. The bike is yet to be discovered but we will get to work during the first tests at Jerez. This is a great change for me and I will try my best to make the most of it.”

Team Manager Fausto Gresini is also excited about the challenge ahead and believes the new class will play an important role going forwards.

“We are the first to introduce ourselves to this new category as a team and no other place would have been better to do so than Trento. This is a very new project and I’m proud to be part of it and to do so from the very beginning. Environmental awareness is key for our present and future. As team Gresini we are very attentive to this area and we would like this championship to grow and consolidate in the future. For us it will be a completely new challenge: I would like to get to know this bike as much as Matteo does: he is a young and fast rider who is used to racing at important levels so we hope he’ll get used to this new and different motorcycle.”