Hülkenberg hoping to smash points finish at US Grand Prix

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Nico Hülkenberg has a clear goal for the upcoming United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, maximise his points.

The German has been a regular point scorer this year, but has been plagued by a number of retirements throughout the season, with the latest coming at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hülkerberg is currently joint seventh in the Drivers’ championship with Sergio Pérez and Kevin Magnussen, with the team in fourth place, hoping to fend off the advances of Haas F1 Team.

“I’m determined to be in the points for the last four races” said Hülkenberg.“as is Carlos [Sainz Jr.] on the other side of the garage – so it’s going to be maximum effort to extract the most from the current package and ensure we keep fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.”

Despite having never finished a Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Hülkenberg is happy to be visiting it once again, “The track is a real standout on the 2018 calendar. It’s really well designed with a lot of cool corner combinations, which flow one after the other and requires a good rhythm.

“Sector one is quite similar to Maggots-Becketts-Chapel at Silverstone, as it flicks and flows at high-speed. That’s what us drivers love. You need a good balance in Austin to set-up for the flowing corners and also for the two long straights.

“The circuit is quite high on brake wear and also fuel consumption, so those are areas to be wary about, but nevertheless, Austin is a circuit which puts a smile on my face!”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Hulkenberg summarises, “It’s been a tough couple of races, but we remain positive and eager to bounce back for the last four weekends of the season. Japan didn’t go to plan, but we’re aiming to learn from what happened to be best prepared for Austin.”