Kevin Magnussen – Lack of pace made Russian GP a tough race

Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen has said that Sochi was a “tough race”, owing to the battles he was involved in with the midfield teams.

The Dane started fifth, and finished in eighth, with team-mate Romain Grosjean finishing not far behind in eleventh.

Magnussen spent much of the race in a battle with the midfield team Racing Point Force India F1 Team from the start of the race.

“It was a tough race. We didn’t quite have enough pace – we were lacking a bit – so I found myself defending from the Force Indias, basically from lap one,” said Magnussen.

He struggled with pace against rising star Charles Leclerc, who has signed a contract with the Italian Scuderia Ferrari team for 2019.

“I think we got all that we could. Leclerc was way too fast for us. He just overtook and pulled away easily. So, I think keeping the Force Indias behind was the maximum we could do.

“The pace we had yesterday in qualifying was better than the pace we had in the race today.”

Magnussen has put the struggles of Sochi behind him, and is instead focusing his efforts on the next race of the season at Suzuka, which will be held next weekend.

“I’m looking forward to Suzuka now. I think we’ll be strong there, and it’s also just a phenomenal track to drive. I think we’re all looking forward to that,” said Magnussen.