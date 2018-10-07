MotoGP

Marquez on Brink of Title after Thrilling Thailand Win

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez is one victory away from clinching the 2018 MotoGP world championship after winning another thrilling battle with Andrea Dovizioso in Thailand. The inaugural Grand Prix in Buriram produced a memorable spectacle as the title rivals fought to the finish with Yamaha duo Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi also close behind, but Marquez emerged ahead after a final corner duel to claim his seventh win of the season.

In intense heat, all of the frontrunners opted for Michelin’s hardest option with a race of tyre management lying ahead. The lead changed hands several times in the early laps as Marquez, Rossi and Dovizioso all took turns at the front but with no-one prepared to push to the limit initially, the front group remained close together.

Shortly after half distance, Dovizioso upped the pace with the leading pack immediately shrinking to four riders as Cal Crutchlow faded backwards and Dani Pedrosa crashed out. Ultimately, the only rider capable of attacking the Ducati was Marquez and after several failed attempts on the brakes, the two remained locked together heading into the last lap.

Dovizioso resisted the Honda through the first sector as three key overtaking spots passed by but an opportunistic dive into turn five saw Marc hit the front. The heavy stop into the final corner was Dovizioso’s last chance and although he made it to the apex first, Marquez slipped back underneath the no.04 to claim victory by just a tenth of a second.

Vinales was only a tenth further back in third with Rossi completing the leading quartet in fourth as Yamaha enjoyed a welcome return to form. Johann Zarco underlined the improved performance of the YZR-M1 with fifth ahead of Alex Rins while Crutchlow fell to seventh, narrowly holding off Alvaro Bautista’s Angel Nieto Ducati.

The Pramac Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller rounded out the top ten, just ten seconds behind the winner at flag-fall.

 

2018 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team39:55.72225
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+0.11520
325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+0.27016
446. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+1.56413
55. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+2.74711
642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+3.02310
735. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+6.5209
819. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+6.6918
99. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+9.9447
1043. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+11.0776
1129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+15.4885
1255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+17.6914
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+21.4133
1421. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+22.8022
1538. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+23.6281
1645. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+23.804
1717. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+32.507
1810. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+37.216
1981. Jordi TorresDucatiReale Avintia Racing+39.204
2012. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+39.421
2143. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+53.388
NC30. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+2 Laps
NC26. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+8 Laps
NS99. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati TeamInjured

