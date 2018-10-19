MotoGP

Pedrosa Tops Rain-Affected FP2 in Japan

Dani Pedrosa - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Dani Pedrosa benefitted from a late switch to slick tyres to clock the fastest time in second practice ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The Spaniard led Aprilia’s Scott Redding by half a second as the championship contenders Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso decided to sit out the session due to the changeable conditions.

Rain had started to fall shortly after the morning session and conditions still hadn’t dried up for FP2, leading to a quiet race track for much of proceedings. Johann Zarco led the way on wet tyres, lowering the benchmark to a 1:54.728, but predictably, Jack Miller was the first to gamble on slicks and leapt to the top of the leaderboard seven minutes from time.

Conditions were rapidly improving as Miller chopped nearly four seconds off his own time before the chequered flag came out, but others had followed his lead in changing to dry tyres and would shuffle him back down the order. Pramac team-mate Danilo Petrucci was the first, setting a 1:48.939, but Pedrosa would end the afternoon on top with a lap eight tenths faster than the Italian.

Redding slotted into second with a late dash on slicks with Miller ending up fourth, just ahead of Zarco who completed the session on wets. Hafizh Syahrin used dry rubber to go sixth, with Bradley Smith and Xavier Simeon adopting a similar strategy to complete the top eight. The combined classification remains unchanged though, with Dovizioso leading the race to secure a Q2 spot overnight.

 

2018 Motul Grand Prix of Japan (Free Practice 2)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:48.136
245. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.635
39. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:48.939
443. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:49.022
55. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:49.133
655. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:49.387
738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:49.573
810. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:50.154
912. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:50.482
1050. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:50.578
1117. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:50.694
1289. Katsuyuki NakasugaYamahaYamalube Yamaha Factory Racing1:51.652
1342. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:53.586
1446. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:54.078
1525. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:54.133
1621. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:54.758
1719. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:57.297
1830. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:58.255
NC4. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati TeamNo Time
NC29. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTARNo Time
NC35. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda CastrolNo Time
NC41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team GresiniNo Time
NC43. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory RacingNo Time
NC81. Jordi TorresDucatiReale Avintia RacingNo Time
NC93. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda TeamNo Time

