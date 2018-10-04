Preview: 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship: Wales Rally GB – Can Edwards Go Unbeaten in 2018?

Matt Edwards has a 39 point lead going into the final two rounds of the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship this weekend and could be the first driver to go unbeaten in the series since Colin McRae in 1992.

This weekend sees the BRC support the FIA World Rally Championship on Dayinsure Wales Rally GB with a total of 23 stages and over 318km of competitive stage miles split across two points scoring rounds across the four days of action.

The Welshman is on home soil and has dominated throughout the 2018 season, winning every event so far and he looks to claim his maiden BRC title driving the M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5.

He is also still yet to use his joker nomination which could lead to an extra five points towards his title pursuit and he is fresh from competing on the Trackrod Rally in Yorkshire last weekend aboard a historic Fiat 131 with regular co-driver Darren Garrod.

Closest in the standings to challenging Edwards is CA1-Sport driver David Bogie, who has a brand-new Skoda Fabia R5 at his disposal this weekend.

The Scotchman has recovered from his roll on the opening round of the season, the Pirelli International, with a string of strong results but must outscore Edwards on both rounds this weekend to stand any chance of becoming a two-time BRC Champion.

Two more drivers are still mathematically in the running for the British Rally Championship in the form of Alex Laffey and Rhys Yates.

Both drivers need problems to arise for the two men in front of them, but an ever improving Laffey and Yates with relatively nothing to lose this weekend could both perform well in Wales and finish the year strongly. Sasha Kakad rounds out the BRC1 entries this weekend.

As like in the BRC1 class, four drivers are also in the running to claim the Prestone Motorsport News Junior BRC crown with one driver in particular in a very strong position going into the final rounds this weekend.

Norwegian driver Steve Røkland has a 19 point lead heading to Wales and another pair of solid performances will secure him the title in his first year in British Rallying.

Second in the standings James Williams will be hoping that competing on his home event will mean a double class win in Wales. Williams needs to win both rounds and hope that Røkland finishes third or below in both to become JBRC champion.

Both William Creighton and Kevin Horgan can still win the title in Wales but must rely on the two men in front of them hitting problems. Northern Irishman Creighton is 30 points adrift in third, but has the pace to challenge for both event wins this weekend, while Horgan is ever improving in his Skoda Fabia R2 as the season reaches its climax in Wales.

Another championship is up for grabs this weekend, with yet again four drives in the running for the Cadet BRC crown.

The top three in the standings, Jordan Reynolds, Johnnie Mulholland and Bart Lang are separated by just a total of seven points going into the final rounds this weekend, while Finlay Retson could still mathematically win the title if things go his way and the others hit problems. Spencer Wilkinson in the Production Cup and John Morrison in the National Rally Cup both have their titles wrapped up and are going for strong performances to finish the season strongly in Wales.

The Prestone MSA British Rally Championship concludes this weekend as part of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, beginning with tonight’s opening Super Special, ‘Tir Prince’.