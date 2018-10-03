Scott Redding will make the switch from MotoGP to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship in 2019 after signing for Be Wiser Ducati.

Redding moves to the British championship after being axed from the Aprilia MotoGP team after just one season. There have been a number of rumours over the summer regarding the 25-year-old’s future, including a possible return to Moto2, however he has chosen to return home for a fresh challenge.

Speaking about his decision, a delighted Redding commented:

“It’s fantastic to be coming to BSB, it’s a championship I’ve never raced in and learning the circuits is very much part of the challenge which I’m looking forward to most. This is a very exciting venture for me with a very competitive bike and the most successful team and I’m here to show what I can do. We will make the right preparations and I’m delighted the first round will be at Silverstone where I have great memories.

“MotoGP is tough and without the correct packages, it’s hard to win but BSB is at such a high level, I want to prove I’m capable of winning. It’s also a new experience and very important that I can race in front of my loyal fans in the UK more regularly.”

Redding has spent the past five seasons in the premier class of MotoGP, claiming two podiums during this time. He also finished as runner-up in the 2013 Moto2 Championship to Marc Marquez, and is the youngest rider to win a Grand Prix, having won the 2008 125cc British Grand Prix aged just 15 years and 170 days.

Redding and his new team’s owner, Paul Bird, have worked together in the past. Bird backed Redding in various junior championships at the start of his career, which began in Mini Moto in 2001. Next season will be the first-time that Redding has competed in a British series since 2004.

Speaking about his new rider, Bird said:

“Scott and I go back a long way and I’m delighted to continue our relationship in this latest chapter of his career. He’s a quality rider, as is anyone who can win at Grands Prix and we are confident he will be a title fighter in BSB aboard the Be Wiser Ducati next season.

“A lot of people have worked hard to put this deal together so thanks to them and thanks also to our outgoing riders Shakey and Glenn. They have done a great job for us over the years, but it was time to call it a day with them and I wish them well in future.”

In addition to their BSB campaign, Redding and the Be Wiser Ducati team are also planning on doing at least one event in the World Superbike Championship as a wild card.

Redding is the second rider to be confirmed on the 2019 grid, following the announcement that Glenn Irwin will leave Be Wiser Ducati for JG Speedfit Kawasaki. Be Wiser Ducati are expected to confirm their second rider for next season in the next couple of weeks.